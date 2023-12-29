Former Bergen Catholic quarterback leads Notre Dame to Sun Bowl win in first start

North Jersey football fans watching the Sun Bowl on Friday saw a familiar face starting at quarterback for Notre Dame.

Former Bergen Catholic star Steve Angeli, who led the Crusaders to the Non-Public A state championship back in 2021, was the North Jersey Offensive Football Player of the Year as a senior.

That 2021 title started a run of three straight − and counting − for Bergen Catholic.

Angeli made his first career start for the Fighting Irish on Friday because starter Sam Hartman opted to sit out of the bowl game to turn his attention to the upcoming NFL Draft. It's become commonplace for potential NFL Draft picks to sit out of non-playoff bowl games.

Angeli went 15 for 19 for 232 yards and three touchdowns as Notre Dame beat Oregon State, 40-8.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Steve Angeli: Former Bergen Catholic QB makes start for Notre Dame