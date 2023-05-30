Former Bergen Catholic football player and Giants assistant coach Bill McGovern dies at 60

UCLA football's former defensive coordinator Bill McGovern has died of cancer at the age of 60, the school announced on Tuesday. He was in his home in California surrounded by loved ones.

McGovern, who graduated from Bergen Catholic in 1981, only served as the defensive coordinator for last season as he joined the team in February of 2022. Toward the end of the season, he was not on the field for five games due to what at the time was deemed health issues, and the team gave him the role of Director of Football Administration. He returned to the coaches booth for UCLA's Sun Bowl appearance where they lost to Pitt by a late field goal.

“I’m thrilled to be back and honestly, one of the things that gave me the most energy was being back around the kids and being back in the offices and working and trying to game-plan and do all those things,” McGovern told the Los Angeles Times at the time of his return. “I thought it was really exciting just to be out with the guys running around.”

He was signed through the 2023 season and said he "absolutely" planned on fulfilling his contract.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill McGovern and offer our deepest condolences to Coach McGovern's family and friends.https://t.co/wTAFpHjuiH pic.twitter.com/Vt5IZ4lny4 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) May 30, 2023

Prior to joining Chip Kelly's staff with the Bruins, McGovern spent eight years in the NFL where he coached for the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the 2020 season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He spent 13 years as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Boston College; the Eagles went to a bowl game in 11 of those seasons. He developed star players, including seven-time Pro Bowler Luke Kuechly and Super Bowl champions B.J. Raji and Mark Herzlich.

Bill McGovern, shown here on Oct. 15, 2017, when he was linebackers coach for the New York Giants.

As a player at Holy Cross, he was a four-year starter where he tallied 24 career interceptions, tying the Division I-AA record. He had a record 11 interceptions his senior year and is a member of the school's Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

McGovern is survived by his wife, Colleen, and three daughters.

"Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end and today," the McGovern family said in a statement to UCLA. "We would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle. In particular, the McGovern family would like to thank UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill as well as all of the players, coaches, trainers, and support staff of the UCLA football program and their families.

"It was the honor of Bill's coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins. ... We are so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of such a historic athletic tradition and, more importantly, we could not have made it through this past year without the love and prayers of our UCLA family. The McGovern family is so grateful and thankful to all of you for your help during this difficult time and we will be indebted to you all forever."

