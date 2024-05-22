Advertisement

Former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd talks about fit with Titans

chris roling
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is in familiar territory as gets ready to help along an up-and-coming quarterback for a team that hopes to do the same.

Now a member of the Tennessee Titnas, Boyd inevitably was asked about how he fits with his new team compared to his last.

“It’s definitely weird – I’d been with Cincy eight years, this is my ninth year,” Boyd said, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “Just having a different (uniform) on, it’s new beginnings. But I don’t look at it like it might be hard, or I have to readapt. I am older, I’m a vet, and I know what to expect. These guys around here are all cool, and it feels right. It just feels right. … This just felt at home to me.”

Over the course of those eight years, Boyd had a fitting 513 receptions for exactly 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Now, like he helped along Joe Burrow during a rebuild, he’ll strive to do the same alongside Will Levis and the Titans.

