Former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd talks about fit with Titans

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is in familiar territory as gets ready to help along an up-and-coming quarterback for a team that hopes to do the same.

Now a member of the Tennessee Titnas, Boyd inevitably was asked about how he fits with his new team compared to his last.

“It’s definitely weird – I’d been with Cincy eight years, this is my ninth year,” Boyd said, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “Just having a different (uniform) on, it’s new beginnings. But I don’t look at it like it might be hard, or I have to readapt. I am older, I’m a vet, and I know what to expect. These guys around here are all cool, and it feels right. It just feels right. … This just felt at home to me.”

Over the course of those eight years, Boyd had a fitting 513 receptions for exactly 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Now, like he helped along Joe Burrow during a rebuild, he’ll strive to do the same alongside Will Levis and the Titans.

