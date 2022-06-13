Former Bengals, Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap visiting Panthers on Monday

The Carolina Panthers won’t be carrying over a pretty decent amount of sacks into 2022—11.0 to be exact. And that’s because linebacker Haason Reddick, who led the team in quarterback takedowns a season ago, is long gone to the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $45 million deal.

So, they’ll have to find ways to replace that production—within and, apparently, outside of the current roster.

As first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter this morning, defensive end Carlos Dunlap is set to visit the Panthers today.

Two-time Pro-Bowl free agent DE Carlos Dunlap is visiting the Panthers today, per source. Dunlap is from North Charleston, SC, and the Panthers are his hometown team. They need a pass rusher to replace Haason Reddick, who went to the Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2022

The 33-year-old has played 13 professional campaigns since being selected as a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010—having now recorded 96.0 sacks, 225 quarterback hits, 117 tackles for a loss and 21 forced fumbles. He earned himself back-to-back Pro Bowl nods between 2015 and 2016, where he totaled 21.5 of those sacks.

Dunlap has spent the past season and a half, after 11 in Cincinnati, with the Seattle Seahawks. His 2021 resulted in an impressive 8.5 sacks and seven pass deflections over 17 games.

