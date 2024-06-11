Former Bengals safety JoJuan Armour eager to tackle new role: High school football coach

A former player in the NFL and Canadian Football League, JoJuan Armour is looking forward to directing the Reynoldsburg football program.

Pending approval from the Reynoldsburg City Schools board of education during its meeting next Tuesday, Armour will succeed Mark Philmore, who stepped down after two seasons.

“I’m extremely looking forward to this opportunity,” Armour said. “There’s a a lot of good that can happen for the community in the school. Having been in the school for the last three years, I see a lot of positives and the kids are looking forward to it. It makes me excited that they want it and are ready for a change.”

Armour, 47, was an assistant under Philmore and Philmore's predecessor, Buddy White, serving as a defensive backs coach.

The Raiders went 4-18 overall and 4-6 in the OCC-Buckeye under Philmore after White led them to a 67-46 record with five playoff appearances in 11 seasons.

“Coach Armour’s track record as a leader and mentor in the classroom makes him the perfect candidate to lead our football team to new heights,” Reynoldsburg Superintendent Tracy Reed said in a press release. “With his guidance, we are confident our students will score on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to seeing his continued impact for the district.”

A 1995 graduate of Toledo Central Catholic, Armour went on to have success at the collegiate and professional levels.

A linebacker in high school and college, Armour played at Miami University, where he earned three All-MAC selections and was a two-time MAC Defensive Player of the Year. He was a third-team All-American as a senior.

Armour was drafted by the Oakland Raiders as a safety in 1999 and signed later that year with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After being released by the Bengals in August 2003, Armour played in the CFL with British Columbia, Hamilton and Calgary. He helped Calgary win the Grey Cup in 2008.

He retired from the CFL in 2010.

“I’ve built amazing relationships,” Armour said. “Having these stories and having these opportunities to share with students coming from the environment that I came from, I’m a first-generation college graduate. I’m the first person in my family to really experience success outside of the community. Those stories impact kids regarding that they can accomplish great things. One of our mindsets is anything is possible.”

Armour is an education consultant for the district, providing student and faculty support through mentoring and wellness programs.

“I’m excited for my program because it’s demonstrated the kids’ excitement for positive engagement,” Armour said. “When we address those components, athletics automatically get better. ... I’m looking to not only the success on the field, but the success in the school and the community as it relates to culture.”

