Former Bengals RB Jeremy Hill retires from football

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill has officially announced his retirement from football.

Hill, a second-round pick by the Bengals out of LSU in 2014, rushed for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie and scored the lone touchdown in a playoff loss. The year after, he rushed for 11 scores before the now-infamous playoff fumble against the Steelers.

After the 2017 season, Hill joined New England for the Super Bowl win and in 2020 briefly joined the Raiders. He attempted a brief football comeback in late 2022 via the XFL before this announcement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hill shared the following caption on the post:

“Unfortunately due to the injuries I sustained September 9, 2018, I will no longer be pursuing my career in professional football, that’s right I’m retiring from the game that we all love so dearly, it’s been one hell of a journey and I wouldn’t have been close to enjoying it without my family specifically my Mother, my coaches and all the great teammates I was blessed to play with. Now the fun part of life starts for me but in the mean time I will be doing everything in my power to help the next generation in our game so we all can continue to enjoy our great sport for decades to come.”

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Advertisement

More Latest News!

Bengals' Frank Pollack confident Jonah Williams can learn right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reveals big reason free agents keep picking Bengals Look: Bengals OT La'el Collins looks great as injury rehab continues

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire