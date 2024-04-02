Former Bengals QB joins Commanders in free agency

A former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has joined the Washington Commanders via free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jeff Driskel inked a deal with Washington, joining a depth chart that includes Marcus Maritoa after the trade of Sam Howell — a depth chart that might see more changes very soon.

Driskel was a waiver claim by the Bengals in 2016 and eventually made his debut with the team in 2018, replacing an injured Andy Dalton.

Funny enough, after bouncing around with a few different teams starting in 2019, Driskel actually started for the Cleveland Browns against the Bengals in last season’s finale, with the Browns resting starters en route to the playoffs.

