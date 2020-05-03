Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton heading to Dallas

Andy Dalton is heading back to Texas, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former Bengals' QB is signing a one-year deal with Dallas worth up to $7 million, taking him back to the state where he grew up and played college football.

New Cowboys' QB Andy Dalton already owns a home in Dallas and now doesn't even need to move. His home address won't change, but his work address now will. To the Star in Frisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020

Dalton was released by the Bengals earlier this week, a week after they selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick of the NFL draft.

