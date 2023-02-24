Former Bengals QB AJ McCarron leads another epic comeback XFL win

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron has done it again.

In his team’s XFL season opener, McCarron led a wicked final drive to steal a win over an opponent coached by former Steelers wideout Hines Ward.

On Thursday night, McCarron did it again, marching his St. Louis Battlehawks down the field and setting up the game-winning field goal to beat the Seattle Sea Dragons and move to 2-0.

Along the way, McCarron threw for 184 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in rushing with 41 yards and a score.

McCarron’s late-game heroics for a second week in a row have his team undefeated for one of the XFL’s most popular teams (football does well in St. Louis, remember?) and they’ve yet to even play a home game.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire