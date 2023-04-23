Former Bengals QB AJ McCarron shatters XFL records on 6 TD outing

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron just popped off while lifting his St. Louis Battlehawks to a 53-28 win over the Orlando Guardians on Saturday.

McCarron went 28-of-35 on the day, throwing for 420 yards and six touchdowns — the yardage and touchdowns the most in a single game by an XFL passer in league history.

The former Bengals quarterback is also now the XFL’s single-season passing TD record holder with 20, surpassing a 2001 record held by Tommy Maddox.

McCarron did this, no less, with his team’s season on the line. At 7-3, the Battlehawks could still be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, yet McCarron did what he could control in historic fashion.

Either way, McCarron figures to be right in the conversation as XFL MVP.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire