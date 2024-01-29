Former Bengals player joins Falcons coaching staff

Here’s a fun bit of Cincinnati Bengals trivia with a current flair — a former player is now an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

In recent days the Falcons announced Zac Robinson in that role, bringing him over from the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson was a former seventh-round pick in 2010 who wound up with the Bengals in 2011, remaining there through the 2013 season on the practice squad and otherwise before beginning his coaching journey in Los Angeles in 2019.

And to bring it all together even more, Robinson got brought on with the Rams after the Bengals hired Zac Taylor to become their next head coach.

Like Taylor, Robinson is an extension of the massive Sean McVay coaching tree, which now includes these head coaches:

Matt LaFleur

Zac Taylor

Brandon Staley

Kevin O’Connell

Raheem Morris

The McVay tree adds Robinson as one of its many coordinators, too:

Shane Waldron

Thomas Brown

Wes Phillips

Ejiro Evero

Joe Barry

Matt Daniels

Zac Robinson

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire