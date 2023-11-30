Former Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson fired at Grambling State

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson is out at Grambling State after two seasons.

Jackson went 8-14 over two seasons as the head coach there, going 5-6 this year.

“We want to thank Coach Jackson on his contributions to the GSU football program. We wish him well in all his future endeavors,” Dr. Trayvean Scott, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Grambling State, wrote in a release. “This was not an easy decision to make but one that we felt was necessary to move our program forward. The goal at GSU is to compete for championships every year. As we move forward, we will be intentional in finding the right person to lead this program back to its rightful place as one of the top programs in the country.”

Jackson was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati from 2014-15 before moving on to coach the Browns to a 3-36-1 record, including that 0-16 mark in 2017. He then moved to Tennessee State as a coordinator in 2021 before starting at Grambling State in 2022.

