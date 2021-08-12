Former Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga arrested after suspected DUI

Rey Maualuga was arrested on a suspected DUI. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga was arrested Wednesday on charges of suspected DUI and criminal mischief, according to WLWT in Cincinnati.

Maualuga, 34, reportedly drove his car through multiple yards, hit a number of mailboxes and then crashed into a parked car. Maualuga reportedly "hit the car so hard that his vehicle was partially under the vehicle he hit and wedged … between a tree," according to the police report.

The incident took place in Villa Hills, Kentucky. No one was injured in the crash.

Rey Maualuga spent most of NFL career with Bengals

Maualuga was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the franchise, putting up 584 tackles over that period. Following the 2016 NFL season, Maualuga joined the Miami Dolphins.

Maualuga played six games in 2017. The team released Maualuga shortly after he was arrested on suspected battery charges. Maualuga was accused of grabbing a bartender by the neck after disputing a bill. Those charges were dropped in 2018, and Maualuga was required to attend anger management.

