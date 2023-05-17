Former Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict responds to Le’Veon Bell’s boxing match request

In things that could only make headlines during the quiet parts of the NFL offseason, former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has responded to a boxing match request from one of his former Pittsburgh Steelers rivals.

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell recently went on a podcast and said he wants to have a boxing match with Burfict, bringing up at least one play where a Burfict tackle resulted in injury.

Burfict actually responded in an Instagram story, essentially saying the two had a chance to “change the narrative” and solve problems without violence, suggesting a golf match with charities involved.

For what it’s worth, Bell has been involved in boxing exhibitions after his football career, besting fellow former running back Adrian Peterson in a match. He’s 1-1 professionally, the win coming over British YouTuber JMX.

Burfict’s response:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire