Former Bengals kicker Shayne Graham worked with punter Bryce Baringer

The Cincinnati Bengals will add a punter this offseason to compete with Drue Chrisman.

That could mean drafting a rookie similar to what they did with kicker Evan McPherson in the 2021 draft’s fifth round.

One of those names likely to be an option? Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer, considered one of the best, if not the best outright at his position in this year’s class.

Funnily enough, former Bengals kicker Shayne Graham is one of the guys who has worked with Baringer. Graham took a small victory lap on Twitter after Baringer had arguably the best day of any punter at the scouting combine:

Bryce has busted his tail training. After seeing myself and many of the other great trainers out there, he came into the combine with a mission.

Bryce posted what many are calling the best punter performance at the combine in recent memory.

Not only did he turn over almost… https://t.co/DxBMKkkhH3 pic.twitter.com/BuzLj4OVe4 — Shayne Graham (@Shaynegraham17) March 4, 2023

Hang time on punts was one of the biggest problems for Bengals special teams last year, especially on that final punt in the AFC title game. Baringer has no such problem, to say the least.

If nothing else, a little Bengals connection here with Graham will help the Bengals get the information they need on whether to invest a draft pick in the position soon.

