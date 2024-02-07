Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis talks new role with the Raiders

Now six years removed from being the head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, Marvin Lewis is back in the NFL.

After spending time with Arizona State as a special advisor and a co-defensive coordinator, he has taken a job with the Las Vegas Raiders as the assistant head coach under head coach Antonio Pierce.

Lewis never had an official assistant head coach when he was with the Bengals, but he said owner Mike Brown would always give his opinion.

“I did have one. He just owned the team,” Lewis said. “It will be that kind of role. Yeah, I’m Mike, but I’m not the owner. We talked every day and that’s what AP and I are doing.”

He said he still talks to Brown and other members of the Bengals organization, and he will get the chance to see them when the Raiders come to Paycor Stadium to play the Bengals next season.

Lewis said after helping Pierce out last season when he was named the interim head coach, people in the Raiders organization wanted to make sure he would come back full-time if Pierce got the job.

“Antonio is a very smart, hard-driving, hard-working guy … I committed to help him in this,” Lewis said. “Everybody who spoke with me wanted to make sure that if he got the job full-time, I was still going to be able to be a part of it.”

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire