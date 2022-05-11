  • Oops!
Former Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi visiting with Jets

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is starting to get some attention in free agency again.

Ogunjobi, who agreed to a massive contract with the Chicago Bears in free agency before the deal fell apart, just had a two-day visit with the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That big-money deal with the Bears fell apart due to medical issues stemming from a foot injury Ogunjobi suffered late last year.

While a reunion with the Bengals sounds unlikely, Ogunjobi was a key cog in the Super Bowl defense while having a career year and rotating with B.J. Hill as an interior pass-rusher. The team chose to extend Hill in free agency around the same time Ogunjobi was agreeing with the Bears.

Cincinnati since hit the interior pass-rushing need again in the third round of the draft with Zach Carter out of Florida.

Should Ogunjobi sign with the Jets, he’ll follow other former notable Bengals such as Carl Lawson and C.J. Uzonmah.

What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick Zachary Carter

