Former Bengals DT Geno Atkins ready to find new team

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins continues to work his way back from the injury that derailed his final season with the team.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Atkins was cleared for football activity in the middle of last month. Now, he’s ready to start taking visits and weighing his next pro destination.

Atkins got his clearance from Dallas Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper, though it’s unclear if he will actually end up signing there to help the defensive rebuild.

Either way, Atkins was never 100 percent last year before suffering an injury just before the season started. If he’s all the way back to his usual self, he can surely provide a boon to some team’s pass-rush from the middle of a line.

That said, the Bengals moved on after cutting him and going after free agents like Larry Ogunjobi.

