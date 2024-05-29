Former Bengals DL signs with Ravens in free agency

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou has landed elsewhere in the AFC North, signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

Tupou was initially projected as a guy the team could bring back in free agency this offseason after his steady work as a rotational nose tackle.

That was an idea that only gained more traction after the team surprised by losing DJ Reader in free agency, only adding to the spot with Sheldon Rankins.

Instead, the Bengals seem headed for a slight change in approach up front.

Tupou went undrafted in 2017 and played in Cincinnati through the 2017 season and could now line up across from them during the regular season.

