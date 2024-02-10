Former Bengals DC Mike Zimmer joins Cowboys

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has landed elsewhere in the NFL after a hiatus.

Zimmer will pick up the same role with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 season.

From 2008-2013, Zimmer served as coordinator in Cincinnati during a memorable stretch in which his defenses were effective and his relationship with the city strong. He left in 2014 to serve as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings until 2021.

After that, he spent one year as a consultant for Jackson State before stepping back from coaching.

Now, Zimmer returns to the NFL and just in time, too — the Bengals play the Cowboys on the road next season.

