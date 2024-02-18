Former Bengals coordinator joins Cowboys

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is back in the news for popping up with a new team.

Guenther, it turns out, will join the coaching staff alongside fellow former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who just reprised the same role with the Dallas Cowboys.

But Guenther will shift to the offensive side of the ball, where he’ll serve as the run game coordinator.

Guenther joined the Bengals in 2005 as an assistant and worked all the way up to the defensive coordinator role from 2014-2017 before going on to serve in the same role in Las Vegas for multiple seasons. He then joined Zimmer’s staff in Minnesota for the 2021 season.

Those Cowboys now have two former Bengals defensive coordinators on staff, guys the Bengals will play against next year during the regular season.

