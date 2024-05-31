Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis talks notable role with Raiders

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis again has a prominent spot in the NFL going into the 2024 season.

Lewis will serve as the assistant head coach in Las Vegas under Antonio Pierce.

This follows his informally advising Pierce last year after Pierce’s ascension to interim head coach.

“From the time that I first met him and had the opportunity to coach him, and then the opportunity to kind of reunite again later on at Arizona State — so kind of was in a similar role at one point there with him there as well, being in support of him, I just have been really impressed all the time with him,” Lewis said, according to NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. “Back to 2002 with the now-Commanders, I guess. So, it’s just this opportunity.”

After leaving the Bengals in 2018, Lewis was an advisor at Arizona State, then climbed to a co-coordinator position before reverting to a special advisor.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire