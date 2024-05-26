Former Bengals center Billy Price retires from NFL after pulmonary embolism

A former Ohio State offensive lineman and NFL first-round draft pick has ended his NFL career.

Billy Price, a former Ohio State All-American and Dave Rimington Trophy award winner, announced his retirement Saturday after emergency pulmonary embolism surgery April 24th to remove a saddle clot, which is a clot that obstructs blood flow to both lungs.

"As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying," Price wrote in an Instagram post. "I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk.

"I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) and center Billy Price (53) practice snaps during warmups before kickoff of the NFL Week 3 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Price was the No. 21 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and had stints with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. He played in 69 career games and started in 45. In 2018, Price was a member of the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.

Column: Billy Price is Bengals' best No. 1 since A.J. Green

At Ohio State, Price won a national championship and was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten award winner. He was the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2017.

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Billy Price, former Ohio State football player, retires from NFL