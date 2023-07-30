Former Bengals CB Eli Apple signing with Miami Dolphins

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is no longer a free agent after signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Apple played last year with the Bengals on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million. Over the 2022 season, he defended eight passes with no interceptions and had 49 tackles.

Apple spent the last two seasons with the Bengals, in which they reached the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship.

With the Miami Dolphins, Apple will now be teammates with Tyreek Hill, who he argued with on Twitter after a tough battle in the 2022 AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Monday practice gone be fun,” Hill said on Twitter, reacting to the signing of Apple.

🥹 Monday practice gone be fun https://t.co/UpsL3FzGAB — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire