Former Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap gets his Super Bowl win with Chiefs

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with his team’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dunlap spent Super Bowl media week talking highly of his time with the Bengals and the organization before going out and recording two quarterback hits in the big game.

It’s reminiscent of last year when the Bengals appeared in the Super Bowl and during the loss, another former great from the last era — Andrew Whitworth — got to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Dunlap spent 2010-2020 with the Bengals after being a second-round selection, never winning a playoff game while piling up a franchise-high 82.5 sacks.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire