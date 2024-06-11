Former Bengals, Bearcats, Highlands football coach Homer Rice dies at 97

Homer Rice, who began his fall of fame football coaching career in Greater Cincinnati, died Monday at the age of 97 according to Georgia Tech University.

He was head football coach at Highlands High School, his alma mater. He won 50 straight games at Highlands that included Class AA state championships in 1960 and 61. His 1957 team went 10-0 and was one of the best pre-playoff teams in Northern Kentucky history.

After spending four seasons as the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky (1962-65), Rice was head football coach at the University of Cincinnati from 1966-68, and head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1978-79.

At UC, he was head coach when all-time quarterback Greg Cook played and was 8-10-1 in two seasons. While at UC, he was offered the head coaching job at Oklahoma and turned it down.

He took over the Bengals during the 1978 season when Ken Anderson was quarterback and was 8-19 in two seasons. He left the Bengals to become the athletic director at Georgia Tech University, serving there from 1980-97 and finishing his career there.

According to a press release, Georgia Tech revitalized its athletics program, highlighted by winning its fourth football national championship in 1990. Tech’s men’s basketball team won its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in 1985 and made its first NCAA Final Four appearance in 1990, and its baseball team advanced to the College World Series for the first time in 1994 with Rice at the helm.

Remembering legendary director of athletics Dr. Homer Rice, who passed away Monday at 97. Under his leadership, Tech revitalized its athletics, highlighted by a Nat'l Championship, a Final Four, and 16 ACC championships across five sports. A statue of him was dedicated in 2021. pic.twitter.com/TrzcJWpdHp — Georgia Tech Alumni (@gtalumni) June 11, 2024

One of Rice’s biggest legacies is the Total Person Program, which he developed and implemented at Tech and went on to be the model for the NCAA Life Skills Program that is now practiced across college athletics. He continued to teach a leadership class at Georgia Tech until recently. He wrote a number of books on leadership success, including Leadership for Leaders in 1984, Lessons for Leaders in 2000, and Leadership Fitness in 2004.

The Homer Rice Award is presented annually to an NCAA Division I FBS athletics director that has made significant and meaningful contributions to intercollegiate athletics.

The legendary Dr. Homer Rice of Georgia Tech has died at 97. He was slated to be inducted into CFB Hall of Fame next week. Dr. Rice brilliant as GT Athletics Director, hired Bobby Cremins and Bobby Ross, was the head coach of the NFL Bengals, a hugely impactful Atlanta life. pic.twitter.com/eAEE0RGew5 — Jeff Hullinger (@jeff_hullinger1) June 11, 2024

In 2021, a statue of Rice was dedicated outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech. He is one of only three athletics figures to be commemorated with a statue at Georgia Tech, joining John Heisman and Bobby Dodd. The most prominent national awards for college football’s player of the year (Heisman), coach of the year (Dodd) and athletics director of the year (Rice) are named in their honor.

He was set to be inducted into the National Football Foundation Leadership Hall of Fame June 20 in Atlanta.

Born on Feb. 20, 1927 in Bellevue, Kentucky, Rice attended Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, where he was a football all-American in 1948 and also lettered in baseball. He was inducted to Centre's Athletics Hall of Fame and the Colonels' football MVP award is still named the Homer Rice Award.

Dr. Rice was preceded in passing by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis, who passed in November of 2013. He is survived by three daughters, Nancy Hetherington, Phyllis Ingle and Angela Miller, his wife Karen, whom he married in 2015, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Homer Rice: A life that will be forever celebrated on The Flats. pic.twitter.com/EkHDAgAiUP — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) June 11, 2024

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Former Bengals, Bearcats football coach Homer Rice dies