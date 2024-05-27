Former Bengals 1st-round pick Billy Price retires

Former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Billy Price has stepped away from the game at the age of 29.

On social media, Price revealed his retirement stems from risks caused by a blood clot.

“In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away,” Price wrote. “On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk.”

Price was the 21st pick by the Bengals in 2018 and played five seasons there, recording 19 starts. The Bengals traded him to the New York Giants in 2021, and he started 11 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

Price’s full statement is available on Instagram.

