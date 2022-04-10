Will former Ben Crenshaw caddie Carl Jackson's advice seal a green jacket for Scottie Scheffler?

Carl Jackson is bracing for a heavyweight fight.

The 54-time Masters caddie arrived early to Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday and previewed the final pairing of Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith.

“It’s going to be Ali versus Frazier,” said Jackson, who carried Ben Crenshaw to victories in 1984 and 1995. “And Ali’s going to do it.”

Prior to this week, Jackson and Scheffler had never met.

Apr 6, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Carl Jackson caddies for Ben Crenshaw during the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

However, as inclement weather delayed Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest, Crenshaw arranged a meeting between Scottie and Carl.

The two met near the caddie building, where Jackson spilled knowledge to the 25-year-old.

“I gave Scottie more information than I gave Jordan (Spieth),” said Jackson, who wouldn’t divulge any classified documents. “And that’s because Scottie came to see me in person.”

Spieth’s caddie, Mike Greller, picked Jackson’s brain during practice rounds in 2014.

But, according to Jackson, Scheffler’s hands-on approach spoke volumes.

“For Scottie to come see me, that meant a lot,” Jackson said. “I helped him as much as I could.

“But look, I caddied here for 54 years. And nobody can learn all the secrets in one day.”

Scheffler enters the final round with a 3-shot lead over Smith. The two will tee off at 2:40 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Masters 2022: Carl Jackson's advice has paid off for Scottie Scheffler