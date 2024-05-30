Former Beavers Clair DeGeorge, Lauren Bench win Walter Cup with PWHL Minnesota

May 29—BOSTON — Winnersville, USA, is alive and well, and former Bemidji State women's hockey players Clair DeGeorge and Lauren Bench are at the center of it.

DeGeorge and Bench won the Walter Cup with PWHL, the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League championship. Minnesota defeated Boston 3-0 in Game 5 on Thursday on the road.

DeGeorge played in 33 games for Minnesota and had one assist. She played on Minnesota's fourth line in Game 5 on Thursday night. Bench was a rostered goalie for Minnesota in its first-ever season but did not see the ice.

DeGeorge played in 128 games for the Beavers, scoring 28 goals and 51 assists from 2017-21. She was a graduate transfer at Ohio State doe the 2021-22 season. Bench played for BSU from 2017-20, finishing with a .912 save percentage and a record of 30-36-4. She transferred to Minnesota for two seasons and played in 41 games.