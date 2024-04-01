Former Beaver Carter Jones inks ECHL deal with Norfolk Admirals

Mar. 31—NORFOLK, Va. — Carter Jones put forth his best of five seasons with the Bemidji State men's hockey team in 2023-24.

The fifth-year senior out of Hillyard, Wash., scored six goals and 18 assists in 37 games for the Beavers in his final collegiate season. Now he's getting his shot as a pro.

Jones signed a contract with the Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL earlier this week. He scored 11 goals and 35 assists in 129 career games at BSU.

Jones is a two-time CCHA and WCHA All-Academic Team selection and a one-time CCHA Forward of the Week winner on Dec. 11, 2023. He was named an alternate captain before the 2023-24 season.

The Admirals play in the North Division in the Eastern Conference and have been an ECHL club since the 2015-16 season. Jones played his first game for Norfolk on Saturday, March 30, and recorded one shot on goal.

The Admirals have clinched a playoff spot through 66 games with a record of 39-21-5-1.