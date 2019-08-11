Former Bears WR coach Darryl Drake dies at 62
Former Bears wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died on Sunday.
Drake coached with the Bears from 2004-2012. He was coaching wide receivers for the Steelers this season.
No cause of death has yet been given. He was 62.
Today we mourn the untimely passing of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake. Darryl was the former Bears wide receivers coach under Lovie Smith from 2004-12, including the 2006 Super Bowl appearance.
Drake's coaching career began in 1983, when he was a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky. He coached 16 years in the NFL and left quite an impression on a number of former Bears.
Shared a lot of genuine laughs with this man over my career. We lost a great one. You are missed Darryl Drake #ripdrake @peanuttillman @54urlacher @bobbywadeaz @bernardberrian @shied25 @moosemuhammad5 @96abrown @devin_d_hester_23 @johnnyknox13 @jerryazumah
Darryl Drake- The Love You Shared With Others Will be passed on RIP COACH
Coach Drake was a good man and good coach #RIP https://t.co/kBJDQTEJq8
Lost an outstanding coach and great man. Thankful for the laughs we shared over the years. You will be missed Coach Drake. Prayers all the way up to the Drake family. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/yzbAUbQkrz
I am at a loss for words during the sorrowful time. Darryl Drake was a great man who loved the game of football but more importantly he was a great father and husband. My heart hurts knowing he is no longer with us. I will always cherish the good times and the many laughs we had. pic.twitter.com/QFabqQ5JIH
