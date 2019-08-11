Former Bears wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died on Sunday.

Drake coached with the Bears from 2004-2012. He was coaching wide receivers for the Steelers this season.

No cause of death has yet been given. He was 62.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Today we mourn the untimely passing of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake. Darryl was the former Bears wide receivers coach under Lovie Smith from 2004-12, including the 2006 Super Bowl appearance. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 11, 2019





Drake's coaching career began in 1983, when he was a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky. He coached 16 years in the NFL and left quite an impression on a number of former Bears.

Darryl Drake- The Love You Shared With Others Will be passed on RIP COACH — Mike Brown (@21MB30) August 11, 2019

Story continues

Coach Drake was a good man and good coach #RIP https://t.co/kBJDQTEJq8 — Roberto Garza (@Roberto_Garza63) August 11, 2019

Lost an outstanding coach and great man. Thankful for the laughs we shared over the years. You will be missed Coach Drake. Prayers all the way up to the Drake family. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/yzbAUbQkrz — Jerry Azumah (@JerryAzumah) August 11, 2019

I am at a loss for words during the sorrowful time. Darryl Drake was a great man who loved the game of football but more importantly he was a great father and husband. My heart hurts knowing he is no longer with us. I will always cherish the good times and the many laughs we had. pic.twitter.com/QFabqQ5JIH — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) August 11, 2019

Former Bears WR coach Darryl Drake dies at 62 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago