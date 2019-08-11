Former Bears WR coach Darryl Drake dies at 62

Dan Santaromita
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died on Sunday.

Drake coached with the Bears from 2004-2012. He was coaching wide receivers for the Steelers this season.

No cause of death has yet been given. He was 62.

Drake's coaching career began in 1983, when he was a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky. He coached 16 years in the NFL and left quite an impression on a number of former Bears.

Shared a lot of genuine laughs with this man over my career. We lost a great one. You are missed Darryl Drake #ripdrake @peanuttillman @54urlacher @bobbywadeaz @bernardberrian @shied25 @moosemuhammad5 @96abrown @devin_d_hester_23 @johnnyknox13 @jerryazumah

