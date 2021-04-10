Masters leaderboard:

It's moving day at Augusta National; get the updates

Former Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel retires

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Allardyce
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel retires originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What a career. Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel announced his retirement on social media.

Gabriel was an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian University in Texas. The Browns signed him after the draft and he would go on to make 64 catches for 862 yards and a lone touchdown over two seasons.

But it was with the Atlanta Falcons that Gabriel burst on the NFL scene. He caught 68 passes for 957 yards and seven touchdowns, including three catches for 76 yards in a Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

The Bears signed Gabriel in 2018 to a four-year $26 million dollar contract. He would only play two seasons for Chicago, catching 96 passes for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, Gabriel had his signature performance with the Bears catching six passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns. The 2019 season was cut short due to multiple concussions.

The Bears released Gabriel in early 2020 alongside cornerback Prince Amukamara. Then Gabriel opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven seasons in the league, counting the 2020 opt-out season, is remarkable for an undrafted free agent.

Congrats on a great career.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Titans players lobby to wear throwback uniforms in 2021

    Derrick Henry is leading the charge among Titans players.

  • Taylor Gabriel retires

    Former NFL wide receiver Taylor Gabriel is calling it a career. “Retired,” Gabriel wrote to accompany an Instagram picture of him lounging in his pool. “Undrafted Free Agent Tryout #7Years. Thanks to all my fans and supporters love y’all.” Gabriel was a free agent who said last year that he decided not to play because [more]

  • Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for 2021 NBA Draft but won't sign with agent

    Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. announced Saturday he has declared for the NBA Draft but left open the possibility of returning to the Commodores.

  • Colts’ Carson Wentz named a ‘make-or-break’ player in 2021

    Wentz faces the biggest year of his career.

  • NHL Trade Deadline Primer: Mike Hoffman could use a change of scenery

    Mike Hoffman has not really worked out as planned for the St. Louis Blues and could use a change of scenery for the stretch run of the 2020-21 NHL season.

  • Yankees' Gio Urshela and Rougned Odor reinstated from COVID injured list

    Both Gio Urshela and new acquisition Rougned Odor have been reinstated from the COVID injured list and are officially on the active roster for Saturday’s game against the Rays.

  • What do the Knicks' chances to make the playoffs really look like?

    What looked like a surefire Knicks' playoff berth a couple weeks ago after such consistent play all season is now somewhat up in the air following a stretch of five losses in six games prior to Friday.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster explains why he turned down better offer from Chiefs to remain with Steelers

    In a contract year, Smith-Schuster had a chance to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. He chose instead to remain loyal to an aging Ben Roethilsberger.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • MLB roundup: Joe Musgrove blanks Rangers in Padres' first no-hitter

    Joe Musgrove, a San Diego County native who grew up a Padres fan, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 3-0 in Arlington, Texas. Musgrove came within one hit batter of a perfect game, as he plunked Joey Gallo on the right hip in the fourth. Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a grounder to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to end the game.

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”

  • Record 4 red cards given after brawl breaks out in NWSL Challenge Cup opener

    Portland could be without two players and its coach in a future game.

  • Butler scores 28, Heat beat depleted Lakers 110-104

    MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to lead the Miami Heat past the depleted Los Angeles Lakers 110-104 on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo added 18 points but limped off the court, favoring his right knee, after a dunk late in the fourth quarter. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo, acquired in a trade with Houston on March 25, will be evaluated Friday.

  • Cowboys News: Kyle Pitts smokescreen or real interest? Trading back in draft

    The 2021 draft draws near for the Dallas Cowboys. Who will be chosen at No. 10? Which group in the draft has the most athletic ability?

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.

  • Mock draft watch: Browns land versatile defensive help in PFF’s latest

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can play safety, LB or the heavy nickel

  • Report: Harry Kane planning to move from Tottenham

    Harry Kane leaving Tottenham is something that Spurs fans have been preparing for ever since, well, his first few months as a Tottenham player.

  • Offbeat training methods have Jaron Ennis on cusp of welterweight contention

    Such training gets him into superb condition, Ennis said, and he feels he can go as hard in the final minute of the 12th round as he does in the first minute of the opening round.