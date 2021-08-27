Former Bears tight end Zach Miller releases original song

Former Bear Zach Miller releases original song originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller released his second single "I Was Hopin'" on Friday.

Former teammate Jay Cutler showed support and shared Miller's album artwork on his Instagram.

"Check out my guy @zachmiller86 new music out on Spotify, apple, etc.," Cuter wrote.

Miller, who's been known to play guitar in his spare time, recently played an acoustic show at the Barnato Cocktail Bar & Lounge in Nebraska in June.

"I Was Hopin'" was written with a country style behind it and the lyrics seem to be about Miller and his wife's relationship.

Miller released his first country song called "How Ya Like Us Now" in May. The song was inspired by those who questioned his future in the NFL.

The tight end played for the Bears from 2015-2017 and retired in April 2019 after suffering a severe injury that almost resulted in a leg amputation after a game against the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

Miller totaled 101 catches, 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Bears.

