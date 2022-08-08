Former Bears tight end scores top FOX NFL broadcast team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

FOX revealed its broadcast teams for the upcoming NFL season following Joe Buck and Troy Aikman's departure for ESPN.

On the first team, Greg Olsen, former Bears tight end, will join Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi to call football games.

Speculation suggested Drew Brees might join forces with FOX, but a deal never struck between both sides. Olsen is likely a bridge to FOX signing on Tom Brady once he retires from football.

Chicago Bulls play-by-play broadcaster, Adam Amin, is on the third string for FOX's broadcast team too.

Olsen played the first four seasons of his NFL career in Chicago with the Bears. During his Bears' tenure between 2007-10, he caught 194 passes, just under 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was named to three Pro-Bowls in his career, none of which were with the Bears.

He retired after playing 14 seasons in the NFL.

