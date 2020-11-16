Former Bears safety gives interesting take on reason for Chicago’s offensive struggles

The Chicago Bears offense isn’t good. It’s been so bad, in fact, that coach Matt Nagy, who was hired by GM Ryan Pace in 2018 to blend his innovative playsheet with Mitch Trubisky’s Drew Brees-like skill set to bring a new era of production and points to Chicago has delegated playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor after nine weeks of absolute ineptitude.

Entering Week 10’s Monday night game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears’ offense ranks 30th in yards per game, 32nd in rushing yards per game, and 30th in points per game.

There have been many reasons offered for why the offense has been so bad this year. The offensive line is the easiest target, but maybe it runs deeper than that. Maybe it is a Nagy-issue; maybe his system just isn’t a fit for the Bears, and more specifically, Soldier Field.

In a season that’s left fans grasping at air during Chicago’s current three-game losing streak, former safety Cam Worrell offered a unique theory as to why Nagy’s failing.

He blamed it on the Soldier Field turf.

To my @ChicagoBears people. An offensive guru who brings an offense built on timing and spacing will never win in Chicago. Soldier Field is where speed goes to die. — Cam Worrell (@CamWorrell) November 16, 2020

While this is a unique spin on a season that’s been unlike any other, it doesn’t quite explain why the Bears’ offense struggles on the road, too. The Bears can’t score anywhere; they can’t move the ball on any field, in any city, in any stadium.

It’d be great if fixing the Bears’ offense was as simple as installing some new field turf. It’s more likely, however, that a new quarterback will do the trick.