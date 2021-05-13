Former Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix trying out for Texans
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Clinton-Dix to participate in Texans minicamp on a tryout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Former Chicago Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is still trying to find a new home, and it might be the Houston Texans.
According to Pro Football Talk, Clinton-Dix is set to participate in the Texans minicamp on a "tryout basis." Clinton-Dix spent his first four full seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Washington Football Team midway through the 2018 campaign.
In 2019, Clinton-Dix joined the Bears to replace Adrian Amos in the secondary after Amos joined the Packers in free agency.
Clinton-Dix joined the Dallas Cowboys and former Packers coach Mike McCarthy in 2020 and he was released before the regular season started and did not play in 2020.
Still, Clinton-Dix is a former Pro Bowler with a ton of NFL starting experience - every game for six years. Accepting a tryout in a minicamp speaks to Clinton-Dix's competitive drive and desire to return to the football field.
Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.
Download
Download MyTeams Today!