Former Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix trying out for Texans

Clinton-Dix to participate in Texans minicamp on a tryout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is still trying to find a new home, and it might be the Houston Texans.

According to Pro Football Talk, Clinton-Dix is set to participate in the Texans minicamp on a "tryout basis." Clinton-Dix spent his first four full seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Washington Football Team midway through the 2018 campaign.

In 2019, Clinton-Dix joined the Bears to replace Adrian Amos in the secondary after Amos joined the Packers in free agency.

Clinton-Dix joined the Dallas Cowboys and former Packers coach Mike McCarthy in 2020 and he was released before the regular season started and did not play in 2020.

Still, Clinton-Dix is a former Pro Bowler with a ton of NFL starting experience - every game for six years. Accepting a tryout in a minicamp speaks to Clinton-Dix's competitive drive and desire to return to the football field.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!