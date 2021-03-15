Former Bears DE Roy Robertson-Harris agrees to 3-year deal with Jaguars

Roy Robertson-Harris leaves Bears, jumps to Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After five years with the Chicago Bears, defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris has finally landed a big contract -- just with a different team.

Robertson-Harris agreed in principle to a 3-year, $24.4 million deal. NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, who first reported the deal, also indicated that $14 million is guaranteed.

The Bears were prepared to lose Robertson-Harris, as they have severe salary cap limitations this offseason and knew the defensive end would generate significant interest on the open market. Given that the Bears are expected to be light spenders in free agency, the loss of Robertson-Harris should generate a compensation draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While losing Robertson-Harris is a blow to the depth on the defensive line, the Bears would still get pretty good return on investment with a comp pick. They signed Robertson-Harris as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2016 and converted him from an outside speed rusher into a 3-4 defensive end. He was a solid contributor for four seasons and went on to start a total of 13 games the last two seasons. His 2020 season was cut short due a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Knowing that they were likely to lose Robertson-Harris, the Bears re-signed Mario Edwards Jr. -- also 27 years old -- to a much cheaper 3-year, $11.55 million contract.

