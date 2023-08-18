Former Bears DE Robert Quinn arrested in South Carolina

Former Chicago Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn was arrested on Friday morning in Summerville, S.C., according to WCIV ABC 4 News.

Quinn turned himself into authorities after an alleged incident on Tuesday, where he drove his truck into off the road and into a number of vehicles, struck a woman in the face after she confronted him following the accident, and hit another vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The 33-year old is being charged with one count of third degree assault and battery, four counts of hit and run of an unattended vehicle, one court of hit and run of an attended vehicle and one count of striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway — failure to report, according to arrest affidavits obtained by WCIV.

Quinn spent the last three seasons with the Bears after signing a five-year, $70 million deal in the 2020 offseason. Quinn became the team’s single-season sack record holder in 2021, when he totaled 18.5 sacks, breaking Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent’s previous total of 17.5. The Bears dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles halfway through the 2022 season for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. He is currently a free agent.

