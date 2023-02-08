Former Bears DE Robert Quinn admits he was angry about how trade went down

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Robert Quinn, who went from setting a Bears single-season record for sacks (18) the previous year to playing in a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

Looking back, Quinn admits he was “highly upset” with how general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears handled things ahead of the trade deadline. After all, Quinn made it clear in the days before he was traded that he wanted to remain in Chicago.

But it was a move Poles felt he had to make in order to start building for the future — one that didn’t include Quinn. As a result, the Bears got a fourth-round pick in exchange for Quinn and managed to get an expensive contract off the books.

“Honestly, I was mad,” Quinn told reporters at the Super Bowl, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Highly upset with how it went down. You’re pulled into the building, and they say you’re getting traded, especially in the middle of the year. It ain’t really a good feeling.

“Especially after breaking the record. I thought that would help me. At the end of the day, it’s just part of the business. They had different plan for the organization and the team and I wasn’t part of it.”

While Quinn was angry with how things were handled, months later he’s come to appreciate the journey he’s on — one that now includes an opportunity to go out and win a Super Bowl with Philadelphia.

“Looking back, like I said, I was frustrated,” Quinn said. “But going through the time, being here, seeing the love that guys have for each other made it more fun. Of course, winning makes it even more fun. Again, regardless, we’re in the Super Bowl. It was well worth it, even if I wanted things to happen or not.

“It was an unexpected journey that I definitely went on. But it seemed to work out well in the end. We’re not quite finished, but to go from one situation to this, you know, it’s a blessing in disguise. Just trying to enjoy it while I can. It’s a wild ride in this league.”

