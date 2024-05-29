Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen signs with Jets

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen is getting another shot in the NFL. Cohen is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cohen suffered a torn ACL on a punt return in 2020. He struggled to return from the injury, which caused him to miss the entire 2021 season, and Chicago released him with an injury designation in March 2022. Cohen continued to rehab, but he unfortunately suffered a setback during training, tearing his Achilles in May 2022.

After a series of ups and downs, Cohen is getting back healthy, and the Jets believe he can be a playmaker for them as a return specialist.

“Tarik, explosive playmaker, he’s starting to get back healthy,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said, via the New York Post. “With the new kickoff rules and these kick returners, they’re going to touch the ball over 100 times a year, which is significant — at least that’s what we’re anticipating. And a guy like him, he’s still young, obviously coming off his injuries, and we’re excited to have him aboard.”

Jets are signing free-agent RB Tarik Cohen to a one-year deal, per source. Cohen was one of the NFL’s top return specialists and a receiving threat before injuries derailed his career. Cohen last played in the NFL in 2020, but now will attempt his comeback with the Jets. pic.twitter.com/7lBjqEt1Sc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2024

Cohen, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands — whether it was on offense or special teams as a punt returner. He signed a three-year, $17.25 million extension with the Bears just before his knee injury during the 2020 season.

The Carolina Panthers signed Cohen to their practice squad last year, where he spent a duration of the 2023 season. Carolina signed Cohen to a reserve/future contract in January, but he was released on May 10. Now, Cohen gets another shot to prove himself with the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire