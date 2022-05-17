Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers injury during training

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
It’s been a difficult couple of years for former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

Cohen has struggled to battle back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of the 2020 season. It caused him to miss the entire 2021 season, and Chicago is officially parting ways with him — designating him a post-June 1 release.

Still, Cohen has continued to rehab his knee and get back to form in order to land a spot with a new team. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback during training.

Cohen looks to have suffered an injury during training that was being streamed on Instagram Live.

The hope is the injury isn’t serious and that Cohen can soon get back to training so he can find a new landing spot in the NFL.

But it sounds like it could be an Achilles injury, which would be another devastating blow for Cohen.

