Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen healthy, ready for return to NFL

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

It’s been a difficult couple of years for former Bears running back Tarik Cohen, whose NFL career has been derailed by a torn ACL suffered on a punt return in 2020.

Cohen struggled to return from the injury, which caused him to miss the entire 2021 season, and Chicago released him with an injury designation last summer. Cohen continued to rehab, but he unfortunately suffered a setback during training, tearing his Achilles in May 2022.

After a whirlwind of injuries and emotions, it sounds like Cohen is finally back on track. According to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, via Adam Schefter, Cohen is now healthy and ready for his return to the NFL.

Cohen, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands — whether it was on offense or special teams as a punt returner. He signed a three-year extension worth $17.25 million just before his knee injury during the 2020 season.

The hope is Cohen, 28, will find a new home and get his NFL career back on track after a brutal couple of years.

