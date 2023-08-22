Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen healthy, ready for return to NFL

It’s been a difficult couple of years for former Bears running back Tarik Cohen, whose NFL career has been derailed by a torn ACL suffered on a punt return in 2020.

Cohen struggled to return from the injury, which caused him to miss the entire 2021 season, and Chicago released him with an injury designation last summer. Cohen continued to rehab, but he unfortunately suffered a setback during training, tearing his Achilles in May 2022.

After a whirlwind of injuries and emotions, it sounds like Cohen is finally back on track. According to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, via Adam Schefter, Cohen is now healthy and ready for his return to the NFL.

Former Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen, who missed the 2021 season while recovering from an ACL injury and was out of football last season recovering, is now healthy and ready for NFL workouts, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. At 28, Cohen wants to resume his NFL career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2023

Cohen, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands — whether it was on offense or special teams as a punt returner. He signed a three-year extension worth $17.25 million just before his knee injury during the 2020 season.

The hope is Cohen, 28, will find a new home and get his NFL career back on track after a brutal couple of years.

