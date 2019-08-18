Former Bears fourth-overall pick Cedric Benson passed away Saturday night at the age of 36.

His friends and family have confirmed to various reporters that the former running back was involved in a motorcycle accident near Austin, Texas.

BREAKING: Former UT and NFL football player Cedric Benson killed in Austin overnight motorcycle crash, family and friends confirm. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 18, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Benson spent his first three seasons in Chicago after a prolific college career at the University of Texas.

He unseated Bears veteran Thomas Jones following the team's trip to the Super Bowl in 2006, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury 11 games into his only season as the full-time starter.

Chicago released him in the 2008 offseason after a pair of arrests, but he got his career back on track for four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Benson finished his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2012, playing five games before a Lisfranc injury ended his season and ultimately his career.

Some of Benson's former Bears teammates took to social media to react to the tragedy.

Story continues

Woke up to the horrible news of Cedric Benson's passing. My heart aches for him and his family. Sending love, peace and blessings their way. Gone way too soon my brother. Rest well young King. You will truly be missed....🙏🏿 #GoneButNeverForgotten #BearDown pic.twitter.com/lxFhAduZ8c — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) August 18, 2019

Way too soon. RIP bro https://t.co/QfanhwGoZU — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) August 18, 2019

What the hell is going on? The Bad news wont stop. https://t.co/HHWgAFUFPj — Adewale Ogunleye (@aotheprince93) August 18, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Former Bears RB Cedric Benson dies in overnight motorcycle accident originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago