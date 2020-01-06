Former Bears quarterback Josh McCown emotional after being oldest player to make NFL playoff debut

After an 18-year NFL career, Josh McCown finally got to play in a playoff game on Sunday.

McCown replaced an injured Carson Wentz for the Philadelphia Eagles. McCown entered early in the 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He finished 18-for-24 for 174 passing yards (to go with five carries for 23 yards).

After the loss, the former Bears quarterback was emotional.

"My wife and my family have moved around a lot and been there for me and mom and dad [too]," McCown said. "So to go out there and to get to play in a playoff game was special and I can't thank them enough for their support. It was a heck of a ride. I left it all out there. I know that much. It's different playing at 40. Your body talks to you a lot. I think I'll reflect on that later, but it was fun to be out there for sure."

At 40, McCown is the oldest player to have made his NFL playoff debut.

McCown's career has had plenty of turns, including when the Bears signed him late in the 2011 season. McCown made two starts for the Bears that year and stayed with the team through 2013. McCown was 3-2 as a starter in 2013, a stint in which McCown had a 109 quarterback rating.

The Eagles were McCown's ninth team. He had initially retired before the 2019 season, but the Eagles came with an offer in August and he signed to extend his career. His emotional quote after Sunday's loss sure makes it sound like he will head back into retirement, but not after he got into the biggest game of his career.

