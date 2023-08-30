Former Bears quarterback joins CW's ‘Inside the NFL' football television show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jay Cutler, former Bears quarterback, is joining the cast of The CW's new show "Inside the NFL" hosted by former safety Ryan Clark, the network announced.

Hard to put my gratitude into words today. Hosting “Inside the NFL” in prime time on @TheCW is something I couldn’t have even dream of. I’m so hype to continue my relationship with the @NFL & build a long lasting bond with @NFLFilms … “Inside the NFL” was dubbed the show the… pic.twitter.com/nw5F1eAeu3 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 30, 2023

Former NFL players Channing Crowder, Chad Johnson and Chris Long are also joining the show. The show will make its debut on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

Cutler's most recent and prominent appearance in the media was on the show "Very Cavallari," which followed his now ex-wife, Kristi Cavallari, in reality television. He appeared in multiple episodes from 2018-20, sometimes in a comical fashion.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL, eight in Chicago with the Bears. In 102 games with the Bears, he threw for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns, both of which are franchise records for the Bears.

