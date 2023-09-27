Former Bears quarterback defends Justin Fields' performance against Chiefs in film breakdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another week. Another film breakdown.

This time, it comes from former Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel. He took a stab at analyzing Justin Fields' tape against the Chiefs from the Bears' 41-10 loss on the road.

Daniel does a phenomenal job pointing out the Chiefs' coveted cover zero defense. They rushed only three men for the most part on Sunday, which made it that much more embarrassing when Fields took sacks. (Side note: he took three.)

It's important to note, also, that the Chiefs had a spy on Fields for the majority of the game, too.

Nevertheless, from Daniel's eye, it came down to a few things. A major lack of protection and poor protection schemes up front. Poor play design across the board. And receivers not getting open, dropping the ball, or turning it over.

Fields' mistakes came from an inability to dirt the ball or escape the pocket and not taking the right opening on a couple of throws. From Daniel's vantage point, Fields' mistakes are limited compared to the first two weeks.

Side note: Daniel only looks at the first half tape. Fields and the Bears get in the red zone for a field goal and score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. So, take that as a hint to how solid Fields' tape was against the Chiefs, despite the box score telling you a drastically different story.

One of the biggest struggles, if not the most prominent, for Bears fans this season has been deciphering blame. Who's responsible for the Bears' treacherous losses? The coaches? The players? Fields?

So far, it's been a combination of all of them, culminating in arguably the worst team in football. This week, contrasted to weeks past, it doesn't appear Fields has a share of the blame. It looks like coaching and the supporting cast takes the cake this week.

But with 14 weeks left in the regular season, the jury is still out on majority blame. But whoever owns it might see changes coming their way by the season's end.

