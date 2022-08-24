Former Bears QB 'not optimistic' about Justin Fields this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's going to be a tough year for Justin Fields.

Despite the team rallying around the new regime of Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, the roster is still in disdain to fans.

The roster's ideal construction is still under way, a former Chicago Bears quarterback sees it as a disadvantage to Justin Fields' development going into his second year in the league.

“I’m not optimistic about how this year is going to go for [Justin Fields], largely because of the personnel the Bears have put around him,” former Bears quarterback Jordan Palmer told Heavy.

Palmer played a couple of short backup quarterback stints with the Bears in 2013 and 2014 before ultimately being released both times.

He makes a point most Bears fans have on their minds going into this season. The front office elected to address the defense in their first draft by picking Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon in the second round.

It wasn't until the third round they addressed the offensive side with wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. Mainly, the front office used short-term, small value contracts to fulfill the offense. These decisions have caused concern amongst fans for Fields.

The offensive line is a major work-in-progress. Despite the veteran signings of Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff, no one has proven to be formidable starters yet. The team is also awaiting the return of Lucas Patrick at center after he injured his hand at the beginning of training camp.

The receiving corps are awfully limited too. Injuries to N'Keal Harry (ankle) and David Moore (lower leg) have thinned out the core. Also, Darnell Mooney is still a question mark as the number one receiving option and Cole Kmet has plenty to prove as a reliable tight end.

“I don’t see people on that team who are going to win 1-on-1 matchups,” Palmer said of the receiving corps. “At least not enough for Justin to play at the level he’s capable of playing at. Especially, because he grew accustomed to playing with guys who won their one-on-one matchup 100% of the time at Ohio State.”

There's plenty of work to be done from a front office perspective to support Fields. Unfortunately, the team is likely finished with making moves on that end of the ball.

Fields will have to navigate dangerous waters this season without a reliable support system. The hope is he can develop his skills and be successful under Luke Getsy's offense with what he has on his plate.

But for Palmer, the moves made in Chicago are not enough to help Fields this season.

“I played in Chicago,” Palmer said. “The expectations are so high, the pressure is very real, and I’m just shocked at all the things the Bears didn’t do to support their young quarterback.”

