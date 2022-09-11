Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky leads Steelers to win over Bengals

Mitch Trubisky leads Steelers to win over Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 on the season after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in a thrilling 23-20 overtime win.

One player that made a major impact in today's divisional win was Mitch Trubisky, who made his team debut.

Trubisky completed his first regular season start as the Steelers' newest signal-caller and he didn't disappoint. The 28-year-old, who now leads Pittsburgh after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, went 21 for 38 for 194 yards and threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the second quarter.

While both teams missed game winning field goal attempts, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell nailed a 53-yard attempt on the final play of the game to send the Steelers to their first win of the season.

After the game, coach Mike Tomlin said Trubisky “did not blink.”

“He made the necessary plays in the weighty moments. I’m appreciative of his efforts.”

Now Trubsky and the Steelers look toward Week 2 when they will host the New England Patriots on Sept. 18.