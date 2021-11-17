Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky announces wife pregnant

Mitch Trubisky and wife share they're expecting child originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There’s another Biscuit in the oven in Buffalo! On Tuesday evening, former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky announced that he and his wife Hillary are expecting a child. They broke the news with a pregnancy reveal photoshoot on Instagram, check it out:

Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky

Many of Trubisky’s former teammates shared their congratulations in the comments, including Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Roquan Smith, Anthony Miller and Charles Leno, Jr.

After leaving Chicago, Trubisky signed on with the Buffalo Bills to backup Josh Allen. He’s played in limited action, completing 2-2 passes for nine yards, with 10 rushing attempts for 27 yards. He’s also scored one rushing touchdown.

Trubisky also went off on the Bears when the Bills came to Chicago during the preseason. In only one half, he completed 20-28 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. He added one rush for 11 yards, too.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!