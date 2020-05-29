Former Bears All-Pro safety Roosevelt "Rosey" Taylor dies at 82

The Bears announced on Friday afternoon that former All-Pro safety Roosevelt "Rosey" Taylor passed away. Taylor was 82.

Today we lost a Bears great with the passing of Roosevelt Taylor.



Our thoughts are with Rosey's family and loved ones.



— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 29, 2020

A two-time Pro Bowl safety with the team in the 1960s, he spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Bears from 1961-1969, starting every game. He appeared in 118 games, with 108 starts and 23 interceptions.

Taylor was named first-team All-Pro in 1963 and voted to the Pro Bowl after a season that saw him have a career-best nine interceptions. In the recently published "Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook, Taylor was listed as the 56th best Bears player of all-time. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington.

